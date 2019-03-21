BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Theatre West Virginia will soon have a new location in Beckley.

The offices for Theatre West Virginia will once again move from their current location at City National Bank to the permanent location on Kanawha Street in Beckley by 2020. At the new site, they will not just have headquarter office but be able to perform acting classes, to have living apartments for staff during their time in the area.

Scott Hill, Director of Theatre West Virginia, says this is a huge opportunity for the City of Beckley to have a performing arts center in their community. “Six years ago, we were at a point we lost some of our state funding, you know some of the folks down in Charleston didn’t feel that we were worth it anymore. Well, the folks of Raleigh County stepped up saying, no no no no let’s wait a minute, they are worth it. We hope to be worth it many, many years to come here in the future.”

This marks the 59th season for the outdoor drama at Grandview in June.