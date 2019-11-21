The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at UC announces program to celebrate grandmothers raising grandchildren

WEST VIRGINIA (WOAY) – Nominations are now being accepted for a program designed to celebrate grandmothers raising grandchildren. The West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute at UC is seeking nominations for deserving grandmothers who are raising grandchildren who deserve a day of pampering. Four grandmothers will be chosen for a day of celebration on December 9, 2019. The day will begin with a “spa day” and appetizers (courtesy of La Famiglia and Salon Fresh in Barboursville) followed by dinner at local restaurant to-be-determined and tickets to Cirque Musica Holiday Dreams at the Keith Albee Theatre.

The program, called “Glam-Maws” is supported by one of the Institute’s collaborative partners Murphy Media, LLC (located in Huntington, WV). The WV DII intends to expand the program in February 2020.

West Virginia is second in the nation in regard to the number of grandparents raising grandchildren and first in the nation in regard to children in state’s custody due to parental substance use. “Grandparents are often working multiple jobs to support grandchildren children, playing chauffeur to sports practices and school events, and navigating many programs and services simultaneously,” said Dr. Susan Bissett, president of the WV DII. “We want to find small ways to celebrate these unsung heroes of the opioid epidemic.”

If you know of a deserving grandmother raising grandchildren and would like to nominate her to be pampered for a day, please email the WV DII attention: meaghangoffreda@dii.ucwv.edu with your nominee’s name, address and phone number along with a brief description of why your nominee deserves to be a “Glam-Maw.” Winners will be announced on December 2, 2019, via Facebook Live, so be sure to like and follow the West Virginia Drug Intervention Institute’s Facebook page!