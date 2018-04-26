FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch
The Welch Daily Newspaper Will End Publication After 90 Years Of Service
By Tyler BarkerApr 26, 2018, 09:41 am
WELCH, WV (WOAY) – The Welch Daily Newspaper is ending its publication after 90 years of service.
The Welch News Publisher says unforeseen matters are the reason for shutting down. Publication will end on May 7th, 2018.
The company wants to thank everyone for their support over the last 90 years.
