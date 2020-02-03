The United Way of Southern West Virginia kicks off of their ‘One Pair of Shoes’ monthly giving campaign.

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The United Way of Southern West Virginia announced the kick-off of their ‘One Pair of Shoes’ monthly giving campaign. ‘One Pair of Shoes’ monthly giving campaign is a monthly subscription service that automatically donates a certain amount of money every month for the subscriber. Subscribers can donate anywhere from $5 – $15 per month. The money will go directly to helping someone in the community.

“Through this campaign, we hope that people would be able to recognize that some of the projects that we are apart of in the community and one of the biggest ways we contribute to the community are through our shoe program,” said United Way of West Virginia Representative Christian Cowley.

For more information on how to join the campaign visit www.unitedwaycwv.org