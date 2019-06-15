The Summit Brechtel Reserve Invites Locals for Community Appreciation Day

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, the home to the World Scout Jamboree, hosted its first ever Community Appreciation Day.

The event was completely free and open to the public. The trails were open as well as the zip line course. Food vendors and live music were also on the property. Those who work at the Summit say this was a way to allow the community to see for themselves what the scouts experience every year.

“So many people know the summit is here in Glen Jean, West Virginia,” Operations and Programming Director Kenn Miller said. ” It’s 10,000 acres. We’re getting ready to hold the World Scout Jamboree with 45,000 kids from 160 countries but they drive by every day and don’t realize the magnitude of what’s here. So to get them on the property and see it, we’re hoping to make fans.”

The Summit is preparing for the scouts to arrive on July 22nd for the World Scout Jamboree.