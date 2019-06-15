Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Local News The Summit Brechtel Reserve Invites Locals for Community Appreciation Day
Local NewsNewsNewsWatchTop Stories

The Summit Brechtel Reserve Invites Locals for Community Appreciation Day

Anna SaundersBy Jun 15, 2019, 19:08 pm

23
0

GLEN JEAN, W.Va (WOAY) – The Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean, the home to the World Scout Jamboree, hosted its first ever Community Appreciation Day.

The event was completely free and open to the public. The trails were open as well as the zip line course. Food vendors and live music were also on the property. Those who work at the Summit say this was a way to allow the community to see for themselves what the scouts experience every year.

“So many people know the summit is here in Glen Jean, West Virginia,” Operations and Programming Director Kenn Miller said. ” It’s 10,000 acres. We’re getting ready to hold the World Scout Jamboree with 45,000 kids from 160 countries but they drive by every day and don’t realize the magnitude of what’s here. So to get them on the property and see it, we’re hoping to make fans.”

The Summit is preparing for the scouts to arrive on July 22nd for the World Scout Jamboree.

Previous PostSummers County Accident Entrapps People In Car
Anna Saunders

Anna Saunders is a weekend reporter for WOAY. With a diploma from Princeton Senior High School and a mother from Fayette County, she is no stranger to the area. She received a degree in Media Arts and Design from James Madison University in Harrisonburg, Virginia and wanted to return home to start her career as a reporter.

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X