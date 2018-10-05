FeaturedNewsWatch
The search is on for a missing mom and daughter in Bluefield V.A.
By Daniella Hankey Oct 05, 2018
BLUEFIELD, VA (WOAY)- Bluefield, Virginia Police Department said Leigha Walker a resident of Bluefield Virginia and her 8 year old daughter Rhianna were last seen on Oct 4, 2018 leaving their home on Vencil Street.
According to the Departments Facebook page, Leigha’s husband indicates Leigha left to take their daughter to school that morning and has not returned or been heard from since.
The school which the daughter attends also indicated that Rhianna did not show up for school on Oct 4, 2018.
It is urgent we locate them due to the fact that the 8 year old is insulin dependent and her diabetic supplies were left behind at the residence. They were last seen traveling in a 1999 White Ford Crown Victoria ( Is believed not to have a license plate displayed, however it could have a plate from a different vehicle on it).
If anyone has information concerning Leigha or Rhianna Walker please contact Det. Chris McCroskey or Sgt. Justin McCulley at 276-326-2621.
Mother
Leigha Rhiann Walker
Age 31
White / Female
Approximate Height : 5’06 Weight: 220lbs
Brown Hair / Blue Eyes
Daughter
Rhianna Grace Walker
Age 8
Black / Female
Approximate Height : 4’00 Weight 62lbs
Black Hair / Brown Eyes
