Owner Still Searching for Answers After Horse Was Fatally Shot

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WOAY) – One woman is still searching for answers after just last month someone shot and killed her horse, Molly.

The investigation is still on-going and is being lead by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. All that is being asked of the community is to please held find out who shot Molly. There is a $1,500 reward being offered for anyone who has information that can help solve this case.

Lenza Paul, who owned Molly tells Newswatch she needs the communities help, “She wasn’t just like a livestock animal that was out in my pasture. She was definitely a member of my family and her and Sancho, my other horse who’s alone now. I cared and loved her so much and I’m just looking for some closure and just trying to get to the bottom of who did this to my girl.”

If you have any information that could help solve this case please contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department or Crimestoppers at 304-255-STOP.