BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Salvation Army donates Thanksgiving food boxes to local families in Beckley on Monday, November 25, 2019.

The event took place at 10 am at the Salvation Army. The Salvation Army gave away over 200 Thanksgiving boxes to families in need this year. Jerry Lester, the Captain of the Salvation Army in Beckley, said last year they passed out gift cards, but this year they wanted to try something new and give out an entire Thanksgiving food box.

“It means a lot because need really has no season as I always said because there’s always a need. You have family members in the community that struggles and they are even more people coming into our office every day needing food, even more, new people than ever we had before,” Lester said.

The Thanksgiving food box included; turkey, stuffing, yams, mashed potatoes, corn, green beans, rolls, and a pie.