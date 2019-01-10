The Region’s Best Endurance Athletes Return to West Virginia for the 2019 Spartan Championship

WEST VIRGINIA – The region’s best endurance athletes will descend on the rolling hills of West Virginia as they vie for more than $60,000 USD at the 2019 Spartan North American Championship, taking place at the Summit Bechtel Reserve August 24, 2019. The obstacle race (OCR) is the culmination of the US, Canadian, and Mexican national series, where the best athletes in the region qualified in qualifier-only championship heats. The 2019 Spartan North American Championship is presented by the West Virginia Tourism Office.

“The North American Championship is the culmination of three of the most competitive National Series on the global circuit and after an epic 2018 season, the OCR action will be more intense than ever, said Spartan Founder and CEO Joe De Sena. “The scenic backdrop of West Virginia and the unpredictable course at the Summit will create an awesome competition for the elites, and an unmatched experience for spectators and open-heat racers.”

The race unfolds across a 12-mile Spartan “Beast” race course with 30 obstacles, with rolling hills, steep inclines, water and technical terrain. This is Spartan’s third year at the venue, and second for North American Championship which saw rivalries ignite in 2018 as the USA’s Robert Killian took the No. 1 spot on the podium over Canada’s Ryan Atkins. In the Women’s race, Canada’s Lindsay Webster beat the USA’s Rebecca Hammond and Nicole Mericle, with Canada’s Faye Stenning trailing closely behind in fourth -place. Fans can catch the action live on Facebook WATCH via the Spartan TV Page.

The race is one of five regional Championships (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and the Middle East & Africa) on the 2019 Spartan Global Championship Series, which are fed by 14 National Series races and paves the road to the 2019 World Championship powered by Rakuten in North Lake Tahoe, CA.

The final leaderboard for each national series determines who earns spots at the World Championship via a “roll-down week,” starting with first place. Spartans across North America will be able to watch the roll-down week unfold real time via social media. Elite spots are scarce with just 600 total available (300 men and 300 women) and only 1000 for age groupers (200 per age group, 100 male and 100 female). For more information visit: Spartan.com .

This year’s Global Championship Series events feature 10 expanded age group categories: 14 – 17, 18 – 24, 25 – 29, 30 – 34, 35 – 39, 40 – 44, 45 – 49, 50 – 54, 55 – 59, and the new 60+.

The weekend also offers opportunities for athletes of all ages and skill levels to hit the race course with open Beast and 3-mile, 20-obstacle “Sprint” heats. A Spartan Kids race is also offered for youth ages four to 13. To register and learn more visit Spartan.com .

Spartan events focus on sport and athleticism, pushing the bodies and minds of competitors to the limit across miles of unforgiving terrain while they conquer signature obstacles such as the Spear Throw, Bucket Brigade and Barbed Wire Crawl.

