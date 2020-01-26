The Poor People’s Campaign honors Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a sneak preview of the ‘We Cried Power’ film

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Poor People’s Campaign honors Martin Luther King Jr. by hosting a sneak preview of the ‘We Cried Power’ documentary at the Raleigh Playhouse and theatre.

The documentary tells the story of a bold social movement to end poverty in the United States. The film was inspired by Martin Luther King Jr.’s 1968 Poor People’s Campaign. Event Planner Jean Evansmore says it’s a good introduction for people to learn what the Poor People’s Campaign is all about.

“The Poor People’s Campaign is a movement. One of the things that we know basically is that society has made poor people feel responsible for their poverty that in fact is not true,” said Poor People’s Campaign representative Jean Evansmore.

For more information on the film visit www.wecriedpower.com