BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Piney Creek Watershed Association now has a new Executive Director.

Danielle Stewart has officially stepped down and Cory Lilly has taken over. The Piney Creek Watershed Association is made up of members and volunteers working together to improve our community with a focus on environmental issues.

“And I’m super excited to get in here going to back to my hometown I’ve got a history in this town I love rivers school for it’s been my passion of the world going to Oliver Canada and I’m here to help my home town and piney creek,” said Cory Lilly.

“Four years of growth within the association me to just step down and let somebody else take charge and so they found a great individual Cory Lilly who I think is really going to take charge,” said Danielle Steward.

If you want to learn more about this organization, they do have a general membership meeting on December 12th at 5 pm at the Beckley branch of the Raleigh County Library.