The New River Transit Is Expanding Routes

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – January is vocational service month and the Beckley Rotary Club held a meeting today and had a guest speaker.

The guest Speaker was The New River transit transportation director, Jessica Massey.

Current projects were discussed concerning route expansion. Implementation of new and improved routes in raleigh and fayette counties. As well as the availability of the transit system to all community members.

“We’re trying to kill that stigma of individuals in the community thinking that we’re only there for elderly and disabled but it truly is a public transit system. We’re really trying to get more people on board to utilize the system especially with the expansion, there’s going to be so much more access for people to utilize. So we’re just kind of getting the word out there and going on.” Said Jessica Massey, Transportation Director

In 2018 the New River transit had 48,000 boarding and the would like to have 60,000 boarding in 2019. Most of all they want people in the Raleigh and Fayetteville county region to know that it is public transportation for everyone.