The NED Show Comes To Wyoming County

MULLENS, WV (WOAY) – This month is bullying prevention month and Wyoming County Schools have taken the initiative to stop bullying in schools and build character.

Excited kids from Herndon consolidated and Mullens elementary filled the auditorium at Wyoming East High School, getting to participate in a fun, creative and life learning show.

“Within Never give up we talk about the power of yet. I can’ do it, not yet, encouraging others to spark some courage in them and other people. Doing your best and letting go of the words I know.” Said Chad Adams, the NED show performer.

The NED show promotes academic achievement through character development and requires a lot of audience participation…

“It was very fun! I learned to encourage yourself and never give up and always do your best.” Said Owen Biggs, Mullens fourth grade student.

The kids getting to engage in the lessons NED is teaching, traits that are easily integrated into the schools existing curriculum.

“With it bully prevention month we really wanted to bring in something that could help our kids and empower them to understand that its not just us that can fix the problem. They have to be the center in helping other children, knowing that they can do better.” Said Ashley Pavlik, Wyoming county school counselor.

NED doesn’t just have a positive influence on children but adults as well.

“Learning to never give up, encouraging yourself and others and doing your best are tools that the children learned how to use but they are life tools that everyone can use.” Said Nina Tunstalle, Mullens teacher.