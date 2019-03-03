THE LATEST: Missing Man Body’s Found

TAZEWELL COUNTY,VA (WOAY) – After being missing for two weeks a Tazewell County man has been found, according to deputies.

Authorities tell Newswatch, Arthur “Archie” Muncy body was found in the woods Saturday evening around 5:00 P.M.

Deputies say his body was located in the Stony Ridge area of Tazewell County.

Muncy went missing on February 16th near North Tazewell, VA. Reportedly, the family has reason to believe that his disappearance is suspicious.

Muncy’s cause of death is not yet determined.

An investigation is still underway, those with any information on this incident you’re asked to contact the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at (276)-988-0645. Family members tell us funeral arrangements are currently underway.