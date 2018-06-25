The Houston Texans Annouce Training Camp Dates and Times at the Greenbrier

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W. Va. – The Houston Texans will be back at The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center for the second year in a row. The first day of the training camp is set for Thursday, July 26.

The Texans will be in town from July 26 to August 5. The Camp will consist of 10 training camp sessions and will be open to the public. All practices are set to start at 10:40 a.m.

The team will have team meetings on July 25 and will have off days on July 30 and August 6 with August 7 practices reserved for media only.

The training camp won’t hold any joint practices with any teams this year, after they shared practices with the New England Patriots last season. The team will also not be in West Virginia for as long as they were last year. The team leaves for Kansas City for their first preseason game against the Chiefs after their August 7 practice. Following the preseason game the team will head back to Houston for the remainder of training camp.

President of the Greenbrier Dr. Jill Justice expressed excitement for the return of the NFL team. “We’re thrilled to have the Texans back at America’s Resort for another year.” “We enjoyed the experience a year ago, and we know the Texans were happy with The Greenbrier Sports Performance Center and the work they were able to achieve while they were here. It’s a great relationship that we are proud to continue.