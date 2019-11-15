BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The Hospice of Southern West Virginia is hosting its annual Angel Tree 2019 Fundraiser.

Angel Tree 2019 is a tribute to memorize and honor someone special to you that has passed away. Donations of any amount will get you a memorial angel that will bear the name of your loved one and be displayed on the angel tree. The Angel Tree ceremony will be on Friday, November 22nd at 1 pm at the Crossroad Mall. The Beckley-Stratton Middle School choir will be performing at the ceremony.

“It going to held at the Crossroad Mall across from Dicks Sporting Goods on November 22 at 1 pm. People who already donated will get an angel or people can register their loved one’s name at the ceremony and we call out those names and people will hang the angel on the tree to support their loved ones,” said Director of Public Relations, Christopher Clay.

Please call 304-255-6404 for more information or to make donations for the Angel Tree.