The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park Will Be Renamed

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The “Historic Black Knight Municipal Park” will get a new name.

Mayor Rob Rappold of Beckley tells WOAY that he received a phone call from a friend of over 60 years suggesting that the name be changed. The friend told Rappold that if they kept the name it would be decisive. Rappold called the City Council and informed them that he wanted to change the name.

The council will begin hosting workshops next week to begin the process. The public will have a voice in the name change, but the final decision will come down to the City Council.

A petition has been going around from the residents of Beckley to change the name because African Americans were not allowed in years ago.