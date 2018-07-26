Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch Featured The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park Will Be Renamed
FeaturedLocal NewsNewsWatch

The Historic Black Knight Municipal Park Will Be Renamed

Tyler BarkerBy Jul 26, 2018, 16:34 pm

7
0

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – The “Historic Black Knight Municipal Park” will get a new name.

Mayor Rob Rappold of Beckley tells WOAY that he received a phone call from a friend of over 60 years suggesting that the name be changed.  The friend told Rappold that if they kept the name it would be decisive. Rappold called the City Council and informed them that he wanted to change the name.

The council will begin hosting workshops next week to begin the process.  The public will have a voice in the name change, but the final decision will come down to the City Council.

A petition has been going around from the residents of Beckley to change the name because African Americans were not allowed in years ago.

Previous PostCountdown to the West Virginia State Fair has Begun
Tyler Barker

Tyler grew up in the foothills of North Carolina, in a one stop light town named Boonville, NC and was promoted to Chief Meteorologist where you can find him weekdays at 5, 6, and 11 pm on WOAY-TV.

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives