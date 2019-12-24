Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
The Greenbrier welcomes over 1,000 guests for Christmas

Anna SaundersBy Dec 24, 2019, 17:04 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – This year, over 1,000 guests will be enjoying Christmas at The Greenbrier.

Because of the high volume of guests and visitors, planning for Christmas is a year-round process and decorations tend to go up right after Halloween. From the decorations and displays to the shops and activities, Christmas is one of the busiest seasons for the historic resort.

When asked about the magic of Christmas that The Greenbrier creates, Public Relations Director Cam Huffman says it is all about tradition.

“A lot of people have been spending Christmas here,” Huffman said. “Maybe a lot of generations have spent Christmas here as kids and now they’re bringing their kids back, and it’s the things like the chocolate display here behind me and all the activities and just the – I don’t know. I think there is definitely a magic and a spirit of Christmas at The Greenbrier.”

The Greenbrier is open for visitors to walk through and visit the shops and restaurants. There are activities throughout the week for guests that will kick off Tuesday night with a Gingerbread Ball.

Anna Saunders

