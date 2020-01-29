The Greenbrier partnering with BetMGM in new sports wagering app

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – MGM Resorts International (NYSE: MGM) and Roar Digital, LLC – the joint venture between MGM Resorts and GVC Holdings (LSE: GVC) – today announced that the BetMGM mobile sports betting app is now accepting wagers throughout West Virginia – just in time for the Super Bowl and March Madness. Today’s announcement was made in conjunction with The Greenbrier, the mountain luxury resort synonymous with world-class, authentic hospitality in West Virginia.

“We are thrilled that BetMGM is coming to West Virginia and couldn’t be prouder that this tremendous brand is launching at The Greenbrier,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “West Virginia sports fans are going to love this app as much as they love visiting us here at America’s Resort.”

BetMGM offers unique product features, such as in-app, livestreamed sports events from around the world. With today’s announcement, West Virginian sports bettors will have access to industry-leading promotions only available inside the Mountain State.

“We know the passion for sports in West Virginia, which is why we’re launching BetMGM with the very best features and promotions already up and running,” said Adam Greenblatt, CEO of Roar Digital. “West Virginians will notice the care we’ve put into making this a mobile betting experience for die-hard sports fans and novices alike.”

Available for download on both iOS and Android, as well as accessible via desktop, BetMGM leverages an exclusive betting engine that allows fans to place bets quickly and with ease. Sports bettors also have access to a wide assortment of betting markets, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey, golf, soccer, tennis and combat sports.

“We are pleased to be operating in West Virginia and partnering with The Greenbrier, a historic grand hotel and one of the most storied landmarks in the United States,” said Scott Butera, President of Interactive Gaming for MGM Resorts. “Sports betting represents a significant opportunity for the MGM Resorts-GVC joint venture; we look forward to bringing our best-in- class mobile technology to additional states where mobile gaming is approved.”

West Virginia became the third state to adopt online sports betting in December 2018. For more information on BetMGM, follow @BetMGM on Twitter.