The Greenbrier is holding its Dream Tree for Kids

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) -The season of giving continues. The Greenbrier is holding their ninth annual “Dream Tree For Kids.” The annual charitable campaign donates more than 1 million in toys to local and national charities.

Director of Public Relations Cam Huffmen says that doing this makes everyone at the resort feel good. “We feel like we’re a strong part of this community and we draw so many guests each year from this region, we want to give back to those people.”

The intent of this campaign is to make sure every child has a gift to open this Christmas.