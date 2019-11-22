Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home NewsWatch Local News The Greenbrier is holding its Dream Tree for Kids
Local NewsNewsWatchTop Stories

The Greenbrier is holding its Dream Tree for Kids

AvatarBy Nov 21, 2019, 19:14 pm

34
0

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) -The season of giving continues. The Greenbrier is holding their ninth annual “Dream Tree For Kids.” The annual charitable campaign donates more than 1 million in toys to local and national charities.

Director of Public Relations Cam Huffmen says that doing this makes everyone at the resort feel good. “We feel like we’re a strong part of this community and we draw so many guests each year from this region, we want to give back to those people.”

The intent of this campaign is to make sure every child has a gift to open this Christmas.

Previous PostWVSSAC Announces New Classifications for High Schools
Avatar

Archives

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

News Archives

NEWS TIPS

X