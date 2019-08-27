The Greenbrier files lawsuit against former insurance adjuster

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier has filed a lawsuit against a former insurance adjuster.

The lawsuit claims that Goodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International failed to meet its obligations to recoup form insurers the financial losses and damages to the Greenbrier Hotel.

“We hope the Court holds GGG accountable for its poor work and awards funds currently held in escrow to the Greenbrier,” said attorney Richard A. Getty. “GGG has a track-record of attempting to take advantage of clients. In this case, their actions were unacceptable to the Greenbrier, the people of White Sulphur Springs, and to the rich history and tradition of the hotel and surrounding properties. GGG acted as if they were dealing with a roadside motel, not the historic and architectural landmark that is the Greenbrier hotel.”

The Greenbrier, owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia and employs over 1,600 people. In June 2016, the town experienced what has been described as a thousand-year flood after 11 inches of rain fell within a 12-hour period. Twenty-three people lost their lives as a result.

