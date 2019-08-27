Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
The Greenbrier files lawsuit against former insurance adjuster

Tyler BarkerBy Aug 27, 2019, 13:07 pm

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV (WOAY) – The Greenbrier has filed a lawsuit against a former insurance adjuster.

The lawsuit claims that Goodman-Gable-Gould/Adjusters International failed to meet its obligations to recoup form insurers the financial losses and damages to the Greenbrier Hotel.

“We hope the Court holds GGG accountable for its poor work and awards funds currently held in escrow to the Greenbrier,” said attorney Richard A. Getty. “GGG has a track-record of attempting to take advantage of clients. In this case, their actions were unacceptable to the Greenbrier, the people of White Sulphur Springs, and to the rich history and tradition of the hotel and surrounding properties. GGG acted as if they were dealing with a roadside motel, not the historic and architectural landmark that is the Greenbrier hotel.”

The Greenbrier, owned by the family of West Virginia Governor Jim Justice, is located in White Sulphur Springs, West Virginia and employs over 1,600 people. In June 2016, the town experienced what has been described as a thousand-year flood after 11 inches of rain fell within a 12-hour period. Twenty-three people lost their lives as a result.

You can read the full lawsuit below:

Greenbrier_Corporation_Complaint
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

