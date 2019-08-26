The Greenbrier, FanDuel debut new sports wagering app

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, WV — Just in time for the kickoff of the college football and NFL seasons, The Greenbrier and FanDuel Group , a leading online sports and entertainment company, announced today the launch of their first-generation sportsbook app, using FanDuel’s proprietary technology. FanDuel Sportsbook delivers an online sports betting experience that is simple, secure, and more convenient than ever to individuals located in West Virginia.

“We are incredibly excited that this new app is available for download, and the timing couldn’t be better with football season and A Military Tribute at The Greenbrier right around the corner,” said Dr. Jill Justice, President, The Greenbrier. “We hope sports fans across the state will try out the app and then some visit the amazing FanDuel Sportsbook retail location here at America’s Resort™.”

In West Virginia, the FanDuel Sportsbook is a unique app available for download via iOS and Android . Wagers can be made on the app anywhere inside West Virginia’s borders. While the West Virginia Sportsbook shares some similarities to the already successful FanDuel Sportsbook apps in New Jersey and Pennsylvania, including the use of the IGT PlaySports platform, there are some differences that make the app unique for the residents of the Mountain State.

FanDuel Group developed its own account and wallet technology in-house that is the backbone of the new operating system on the FanDuel Sportsbook app in West Virginia. The Sportsbook now connects to FanDuel’s popular fantasy sports app, so customers can use fantasy sports and sportsbook winnings interchangeably. To get started using the app, customers can sign in with their FanDuel fantasy sports account and begin placing bets in seconds. New users can create an account in a few simple steps.

The West Virginia FanDuel Sportsbook offers industry-leading promotions, a range of payment and withdrawal options, 24/7 customer service, and the trusted FanDuel brand that sports bettors in West Virginia have been experiencing this past year at FanDuel Sportsbook’s retail location inside The Casino Club at The Greenbrier.