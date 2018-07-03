The Economical Impact of A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier

The Greenbrier is hosting a PGA tournament this week and that means big business for surrounding

towns.

“The restaurants say their business quadruples and they have to hire extra staff,” said White Sulphur Springs Mayor Bruce Bowling.

The extra business this tournament brings might extend a little further than you think.

“We are sold out pretty much to the Beckley area and even some as far as Charleston,” said Fairfield Inn & Suites General Manager Susan McCormack.

It also means extra work for local first responders.

“And we do most of the traffic detail up at the gates and it keeps the guys going,” said the Mayor.

And you might catch a glimpse of some big names while strolling through the streets.

“It’s pretty cool walking through town and seeing someone you may recognize,” said Mr. Bowling.

The golf tournament changed its name from the Greenbrier Classic to A Military Tribute at the Greenbrier and local businesses are welcoming the change.

“We really appreciate what they are doing for the military as well and supporting them,” said Susan.

This tournament is just one of many nationally recognized events held at the Greenbrier and the Mayor of White Sulphur Springs will tell you quickly why people come back.

“There’s no place like it. No place like it, that’s all I can say.”