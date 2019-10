OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – The City of Oak Hill has set an alternative date for trick-or-treating in the event of a thunderstorm.

The city says that that trick-or-treating will be moved to Friday, November 1, 2019, from 6-8 pm, if there are thunderstorms.

The city says this change is only in effect if there are thunderstorms on Thursday, October 31.