The Birthday Party of the Century: Hinton Woman Celebrates 100th

HINTON, W.Va. (WOAY) – One woman in Hinton will be 100 years old tomorrow, but that did not stop her from celebrating today. Newswatch reporter Anna Saunders was at the special birthday party.

In the 1920s, Dorothy Westmoreland entered the doors of Central Baptist Church in Hinton as a two-year-old. Today, in that same church, she celebrated her 100th birthday. Known as “DeeDee” to her friends and family, she was greeting a line of people all afternoon.

“I can’t believe how many friends I have,” Westmoreland said. “It’s wonderful, the feeling, but I have been blessed blessed blessed all through my life.”

Throughout her long life, her family says she has kept three main things at the center of it all.

“Her family, this town, and this church are her three loves,” her grandson, Mike Gibbons, said.

After a day of celebration, the family is ready to start planning for the big 101 next year.

“I’m trying to talk her into getting a tattoo but she’s not open to it,” her granddaughter, Terri Gibbons said. “I don’t know. She doesn’t have one yet.”

Although she may not get a tattoo, for Westmoreland, she says the key to living a long life is simple.