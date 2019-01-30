The Best Way To Prevent and Protect Yourself From Measles

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – There is a measles outbreak in the Northwest and doctors are advising people who have not been vaccinated to get their immunization.

Measles, a viral infection that usually starts out with a high fever around 105. Exhibiting visible symptoms such as white spots in the mouth, runny nose, cough, pink eye and a typical looking rash.

Your contagious from four days before the rash appears until 4 days after it breaks out. Nine out of Ten people who have not been immunized against it will get sick from it.

A local pediatrician tells us the best way to prevent catching the measles.

“The vaccine for measles works very well. It’s a two-dose series, the first dose has to be given after their first birthday, the second one anytime after they turn four and by the time you’ve had both doses, 97 percent of people or more will be protected. Vaccination is so important.” Said Dr. Stacey Dickenson, Pediatrician for Access Health

Measles have been eradicated in the United States through the aggressive and highly effective immunization program.

The best way to protect yourself and your child and prevent catching the measles, is to get the immunization.