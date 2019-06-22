The Beckley-Raleigh County Convention Center Hosts First Festival

BECKLEY, W.Va (WOAY) –

The Food and Craft Beverage Festival happened Saturday at the Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center.

The festival started at 11 a.m. in the morning and lasted until 8 p.m. The cost for those who wanted to sample the craft beer and wine was $30 and non-drinkers could get in for $5. The festival was designed to celebrate the food and beverages of the state. However, it also brings in craft vendors and live music as well as vendors for the kids.

This is the first annual food and craft beverage festival and the very first event put on by the convention center itself.

Andrea Akers Beckley Raleigh County Convention Center General Manager

“The convention center has never hosted our own event before,” General Manager Andrea Akers said. “We’ve always just rented the space and let someone else have an event here. So this is the first time we’ve ever just decided to bite the bullet and do it all by ourselves, so we’re super excited about that. “