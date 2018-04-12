The Annual Chocolate Festival Is Back

It is time for the annual Chocolate Festival in Lewisburg once again.

“So the festival is in just a few days. It is on Saturday, April 14th from 11:00 am to 4:00 pm in downtown Lewisburg,” said the Executive Director Erin Hurst.

It is free to attend this festival but if you are planning on tasting the chocolate the price is very affordable for any chocolate lover.

“Coming to the festival admission is free and all activities are free. The only things that you have to pay for are the tastings. So there are 35,800 tastings available on Saturday. Tickets are $1 and they are sold in packets of five for $5 and each tasting is one ticket” said Erin.

This festival is for the whole family even the ones who don’t really care for chocolate.

“We also have an ice cream truck and story time and just so many activities that the whole family can enjoy so even if you are not a chocolate lover you can still enjoy the Lewisburg Chocolate Festival,” said Erin Hurst.

Even with almost 40,000 different chocolate tastings available you will still want to make sure to get there early.

“We anticipate running out this year because online ticket sales have been so robust which we are grateful for but that just means if you are someone who is waiting for the day of the festival to purchase your ticket you are going to want to come early,” said Erin.

If you would like more information on this festival or you want to buy your tickets in advance you can visit lewisburgchocolatefestival.com

“If you want to pick up tickets before the festival and have them in hand they are available at the visitor center until Friday the 13th at 5:00 pm,” said Erin.

And the best part of this chocolate paradise is you can get there in less than one tank of gas.

