Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 4 matchup between Wyoming East & Oak Hill!
Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter: Wyoming East @ Oak Hill
High SchoolSportsSports News
The 5th Quarter: Wyoming East @ Oak Hill
By Matt DigbySep 21, 2019, 00:09 am20
Previous PostThe 5th Quarter Game of the Week - Shady Spring @ Independence Next PostThe 5th Quarter: Huntington @ Woodrow Wilson
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More