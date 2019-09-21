Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter: Princeton @ Parkersburg South
High SchoolSportsSports News

The 5th Quarter: Princeton @ Parkersburg South

Matt DigbyBy Sep 21, 2019, 00:00 am

21
0

Parkersburg, WV (video courtesy WTAP) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 4 matchup between Princeton & Parkersburg South!

Previous PostThe 5th Quarter - Webster County @ Greenbrier West
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X