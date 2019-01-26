Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s boys basketball matchup between Parkersburg & Woodrow Wilson!
Home Sports News Sports The 5th Quarter: Parkersburg @ Woodrow Wilson (BOYS)
SportsSports News
The 5th Quarter: Parkersburg @ Woodrow Wilson (BOYS)
By Matt DigbyJan 26, 2019, 00:32 am14
Previous PostThe Fifth Quarter: Mercer Christian @ Independence (Girls) Next PostThe Fifth Quarter: Valley @ Midland Trail (Girls)
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More