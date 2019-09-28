Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter – Midland Trail @ Summers County
High SchoolSportsSports News

The 5th Quarter – Midland Trail @ Summers County

Matt DigbyBy Sep 28, 2019, 00:15 am

28
0

Hinton, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 5 matchup between Midland Trail & Summers County!

Previous PostThe 5th Quarter - Westside @ Independence
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X