Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement

Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter – Lincoln County @ Oak Hill
High SchoolSportsSports News

The 5th Quarter – Lincoln County @ Oak Hill

Matt DigbyBy Sep 28, 2019, 00:41 am

21
0

Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 5 matchup between Lincoln County & Oak Hill!

Previous PostWeek 5 Football Scoreboard - September 27
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Visit Lewis Nissan in Beckley!

- Click Here To Visit Lewis Nissan -

Visit Fujiyama

Register for New River CTC

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Closings and Delays

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

WOAY NewsWatch

X