Oak Hill, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 5 matchup between Lincoln County & Oak Hill!
Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter – Lincoln County @ Oak Hill
High SchoolSportsSports News
The 5th Quarter – Lincoln County @ Oak Hill
By Matt DigbySep 28, 2019, 00:41 am21
Previous PostWeek 5 Football Scoreboard - September 27 Next PostThe 5th Quarter - East Hardy @ Meadow Bridge
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More