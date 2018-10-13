Coal City, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 8 matchup between Liberty & Independence!
Home Sports News Sports The 5th Quarter: Liberty @ Independence
SportsSports News
The 5th Quarter: Liberty @ Independence
By Matt DigbyOct 13, 2018, 00:22 am12
Previous PostThe Fifth Quarter: Princeton vs James Monroe Next PostGov. Justice issues statement on closures of Pinnacle Mine in Wyoming County, ABB facility in Greenbrier County
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More