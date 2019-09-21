Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 4 matchup between Huntington & Woodrow Wilson!
Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter: Huntington @ Woodrow Wilson
High SchoolSportsSports News
The 5th Quarter: Huntington @ Woodrow Wilson
By Matt DigbySep 21, 2019, 00:05 am20
Previous PostThe 5th Quarter: Wyoming East @ Oak Hill Next PostThe 5th Quarter - Webster County @ Greenbrier West
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More