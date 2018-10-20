Search
Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports The 5th Quarter: Clay County @ Shady Spring
SportsSports News

The 5th Quarter: Clay County @ Shady Spring

Matt DigbyBy Oct 20, 2018, 01:35 am

10
0

Shady Spring, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 9 matchup between Clay County & Shady Spring!

Previous PostThe 5th Quarter Game of the Week: Midland Trail @ Fayetteville
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Advertisement

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Got News?

News Archives

Community Calendar

october

03oct6:00 PMWWHS Homecoming Parade

05oct6:30 PM10:30 PMFright Nights

06octAll Day07Pumpkin Harvest Festival

06oct8:00 AM1:00 PMLewisburg Farmers Market fall and harvest season

november

03nov9:00 PMCOMMUNITY VETERAN’S BREAKFAST & STAND DOWN COMMITTEE

X