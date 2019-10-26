OAK HILL, WV (WOAY) – Check out highlights from Friday’s Week 9 matchup between Bluefield & Oak Hill!
Home Sports News High School The 5th Quarter – Bluefield @ Oak Hill
High SchoolSportsSports News
The 5th Quarter – Bluefield @ Oak Hill
By Matt DigbyOct 26, 2019, 00:52 am31
Previous PostThe 5th Quarter - River View @ Westside Next PostThe 5th Quarter - Liberty @ James Monroe
Matt Digby
Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More