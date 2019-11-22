Thanksgiving dinner expected to be more expensive this year

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) – Thanksgiving dinner is expected to be a bit more expensive this year for Virginia families.

The Virginia Farm Bureau reports that its annual grocery store price survey shows that the average cost of a traditional Thanksgiving meal for 10 adults is expected to be about $64.24, or $6.42 per person.

That compares with the average cost of $52.30 for a 10-person meal last Thanksgiving.

The prices were reported by volunteer shoppers around the state using no promotional sales or coupons.

The meal includes a 16-pound (7-kilogram) turkey, a 4-pound (2-kilogram) bone-in ham, stuffing, potatoes, assorted vegetables and pumpkin pie.