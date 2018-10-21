Search
Texts of proposed constitutional amendments to be published

Tyler BarkerBy Oct 21, 2018, 10:24 am

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — Threatened with a lawsuit, West Virginia’s secretary of state has agreed to buy newspaper advertisements publishing the full texts of two proposed constitutional amendments on November’s ballot.

Retired state employee and attorney Thornton Cooper had sent a notice of intended legal action to Secretary of State Mac Warner and Attorney General Patrick Morrisey earlier this month, citing state law that he says requires the full text of proposed amendments to be published in at least one newspaper per county.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reports Warner spokesman Mike Queen contended that publication of the complete texts isn’t necessarily required, but Warner wanted to avoid costly litigation.

Only summaries of the proposed amendments appear on the Nov. 6 ballot, under the titles “No Constitutional Right to Abortion” and “Judicial Budget Oversight.”

