Texas Scout Troop Helps Local Church

OAK HILL, W.Va (WOAY) – Troop 406 from McKinney, Texas and their sister troop are spending a week at the Summit Bechtel Reserve in Glen Jean. However, they’re helping out a local church while they are here.

“Oh it’s a blessing it’s from the Lord,” Mountain View Church of God’s Scott Tolman said. “He provides everything we need including labor. We brought them up Sunday at church. We’re tickled to death to have them, and it’s more of a blessing than they’ll probably know those kids really get a lot of use out of the playground.”

The playground at the Mountain View Church of God and Christian School in Oak Hill has seen better days. On Monday, Troop 406 from McKinney, Texas took time out of their week at the Summit Bechtel Reserve to take on the project.

“And we’re really just about you know, community involvement and just lending a helping hand to whoever needs it,” Alec Kaeppner, Assistant Service and Conservation Director at the Summit, said.

