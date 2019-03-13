Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Texas Roadhouse Set To Open Later This Month In Beckley

Tyler BarkerBy Mar 13, 2019, 12:32 pm

BECKLEY, WV (WOAY) – Texas Roadhouse is set to open the last week of March.

Officials tell WOAY News that the new steakhouse will open on Monday, March 25th, 2019.  The restaurant located at 4110 Robert C. Byrd Drive will only be open for dinner during the week.  Monday through Thursday hours will be from 4 – 10 pm and until 11 pm on Friday.  Lunch and dinner will be served on Saturday and Sundays.  Saturday hours will be from 11:30 am until 9 pm, and Sunday will be from 11:30 am until 9 pm.

The restaurant will bring around 225 jobs.

