Test Your Limits By Joining Spartan Race This Weekend

Get your beast mode ready, it’s time to be a Spartan!

The ‘World’s Largest Obstacle Race’ is coming to Southern West Virginia this weekend.

“The mission of Spartan Race is to rip people off the couch. To show people that they’re not made of glass. They’re tougher than they think,” Daniel Luzzi, the Race Director, told us.

The Summit Bechtel Reserve will be hosting the race on Saturday, August 26th trough Sunday, August 27th.

Spartan offer some of the most intense competition obstacle courses! Some things that may seem easy, like jumping over boxes, becomes a lot more difficult when this it is just one of the 30 obstacles you’re going through in one period of time.

For this Spartan Race, the weekend series in West Virginia is what the organization calls the “Trifecta Weekend” which allows competitors to race through three different courses over a two-day period.

The first day is going to be the “Beast”, a 13-mile course, with about 35 obstacles. The second day is going to be the “Super” and the “Sprint”. The “Super” course is 8 miles, and the “Sprint” is close to 5 miles, and they have a varying amount of obstacles throughout the course.

For Spartan, hosting one of their races in West Virginia has been a goal for a while.

“Well they have a lot of different terrain, so we have a mixture of hills, a mixture of rolling hills,some single track terrain, so it’s going to make for a good running course, and it’s just a great accessible venue with a lot of infrastructure in place, so it makes our lives a lot easier for pick up and set up,” said Luzzi.

There are still spots open for adults and kids in this weekend’s race, so be sure to visit their website at https://www.spartan.com/en/race/find-race to sign up.

