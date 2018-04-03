Ten Year Old Missing And In Danger

UPDATE: Jada was found safe at 8:30am this morning.

———————————-

COOL RIDGE, WV (WOAY)- Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department and West Virginia State Troopers needs the communities help in finding a missing child.

Ten year old Jada Angell was last seen 6:30pm yesterday evening. She was last seen on Farley Branch Road in the area of Cool Ridge.

She was reportedly wearing a gray sweater with flowers on it, as well as a black jacket and blue jeans.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, please call 911 or state police at 304-256-6700.

Comments

Share this: Tweet





Print

Email

