Temporary closure of Lowell Road in Summers County on Monday, August 12, 2019

SUMMERS COUNTY, WV (WOAY) – West Virginia Division of Highways announces that Lowell Road, CO 15/2, will be closed to through traffic, according to James Moore, District Nine Maintenance Engineer.

Roadway embankment repair work will begin on CO 15/2, Lowell Road, on Monday, August 12, 2019, at 10:00 a.m. The project is located approximately 0.73 mile East of the intersection with CR 17, Barger Springs Road. This work will take approximately four weeks to finish and should be completed before September 7, 2019. Lowell Road will be closed to through traffic between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., Monday through Friday, during this period. Residents will have access to all properties along Lowell Road from either end of the closure. Motorists can detour the closure location by following WV 3 between Pence Springs and Talcott.

Motorists are asked to observe all traffic control signs and devices. Motorist are encouraged to use alternate traffic routes during this construction.

Please be advised that inclement weather or unforeseen circumstances may change the work schedule.