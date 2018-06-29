Television Show to Feature McDowell County Woman

MCDOWELL COUNTY– A celebrity is visiting McDowell County to film a television show.

Mike Rowe, known for shows like Dirty Jobs and Somebody’s Gotta Do It is visiting the town of Kimball to film an episode of another show called Returning the Favor. Returning the Favor is a reality web series on Facebook Watch that follows Rowe as he travels across the United States in search of people who are giving back to their communities.

The Kimball episode will focus on Linda McKinney and her work as the operator of the Five Loaves and Two Fishes Food Bank in Kimball.

The episode is set to air in September.