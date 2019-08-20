Teen Volunteer To Sue Beckley ARH Over Sexual Harassment

RALEIGH COUNTY, WV (WOAY)- A fifteen year old female is suing Beckley ARH for sexual harassment.

According to court documents, the lawsuit claims Dr. Zouhair Kabbara sexually harassed the female and twenty others. The fifteen year old female was a volunteer at the hospital where Dr. Kabarra was given access to the junior volunteers. Shortly after the female started, Dr. Kabbara began directing inappropriate conduct toward her and sexually harassing her. Dr. Kabbara attempted to lead the female into an empty room, followed her around, chased her around the hospital and pushed his genitalia against her backside.

The female and her father reported the conduct to BARH. At the time, a statement was taken and Dr. Kabbara was allegedly told he had to resign, but was permitted to continue working at BARH. BARH prohibited the female and her father from continuing their volunteer work at the hospital in an effort to return Dr. Kabbara to his employment.

At the time of the complaint, the father learned at least twenty other volunteers, employees and/or patients made similar complaints against Dr. Kabbara.

ARH released the following statement to WOAY: “Dr. Zouhair Kabbara is no longer an employee of ARH or a member of the medical staff at Beckley ARH Hospital. We can confirm that we received the lawsuit on Monday. However, it is our policy not to comment on ongoing litigation, so we have no further comment on the lawsuit or its allegations.”