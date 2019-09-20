Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Teen charged with arson, murder in family’s fiery death

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 20, 2019, 09:37 am

DAVISVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — A 16yearold West Virginia girl accused of intentionally setting a fire that killed two family members has been charged as an adult.

News outlets report an indictment was unsealed Thursday stating Madison Wine is being charged as an adult with murder, attempted murder, arson and cruelty to animals. Its unclear if any animals were harmed or killed in the fire.

State Fire Marshals Chief Deputy Jason Baltic previously said the May fire killed Robert and Charolette Taylor and injured a 6yearold.

Authorities didnt immediately release a motive behind the fire. Its unclear whether Wine has an attorney who can comment.

Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

