Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home NewsWatch CrimeWatch News Teen accused of threatening shooting at West Virginia school
CrimeWatch NewsFeaturedNewsWatchState News

Teen accused of threatening shooting at West Virginia school

Tyler BarkerBy Sep 11, 2019, 10:20 am

89
0

MAN, W.Va. (AP) – A West Virginia teen is accused of researching armor-piercing ammunition, firearms and police response times to school shootings and then threatening his school.

The Huntington Herald-Dispatch reports 18-year-old David McCoy, of Amherstdale, has been arrested and charged with making terroristic threats. A criminal complaint filed Aug. 30 says students witnessed McCoy researching the shootings.

It says McCoy threatened a Sept. 3 “incident” at the school when another student criticized what McCoy was doing on the school computer. It says a teacher overheard some of the conversation and reported it to the assistant principal, who then notified authorities.

It says McCoy admitted making the searches, but said he didn’t remember making any threats. He was suspended for nine days pending expulsion, and released on bail from jail.

___

Information from: The Herald-Dispatch, http://www.herald-dispatch.com

Previous PostSenators Announce Funding for Community Development
Tyler Barker

Tyler Barker is currently the Interim News Director and Digital Content Manager for WOAY-TV. I was promoted to this job in Mid-November. I still will fill in on weather from time to time. Follow me on Facebook and Twitter @wxtylerb. Have any news tips or weather questions? Email me at tbarker@woay.com

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X