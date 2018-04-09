Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Technology Allows Students To Feel Safe During School

Daniella HankeyBy Apr 09, 2018, 18:34 pm

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WOAY)-  In 2018, there have already been 17 school shootings.

“We must be the last families to loose loved ones to mass murder in a school,” said a father who lost his child in a school shooting.

One local school board is ensuring safety in their schools with added security measurements to make their campus safe and ready to respond to dangerous situations.

“More communication has been going on, making sure we are staying ahead and being proactive with school safety,” said Jeff Johnson, Principal at Bluefield Intermediate School.

Bluefield Intermediate School has taken safety to a new level by installing security cameras on their campus.

“The security system just helps to make sure everyone coming in the school has a reason to be coming here and that we know why they are here and gives everyone a lot of security as far as making sure we don’t have open access to everyone coming into the building,” said Johnson.

When the button is pushed, it allows staff members to see who is on the other side of the camera and on campus.

Christopher Meadows, a fifth grade teacher at Bluefield Intermediate, shared how he feels safer with the new security system.

“I feel safe here. I know a lot of people come to school everyday and worry, especially with all of the school shootings; but, personally I come to school and I feel safe everyday,” said Christopher Meadows, a fifth grade teacher at Bluefield Intermediate School.

In the wake of the school shootings, schools around the nation are implementing programs and adding equipment to ensure safety for their students and employees, including Mercer County which will also be holding Active Shooter training for employees in June.

Daniella Hankey

