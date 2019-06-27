Oak Hill, Beckley, and Bluefield's Choice for News Coverage
Advertisement
Home Sports News Sports Teams Taking Part in Beckley Summer League
SportsSports News

Teams Taking Part in Beckley Summer League

Matt DigbyBy Jun 27, 2019, 00:19 am

18
0

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – As the three-week summer practice period continues for high school sports, several area boys basketball teams are taking the opportunity to play in the Beckley Summer League.

Wyoming East and Woodrow Wilson met on the court Wednesday night, with the Flying Eagles winning 76-67. Warriors head coach Derek Brooks and Flying Eagles senior Richard Law both say there are many positives to have the summer league included in the three-week session.

Also taking part in recent weeks are Independence, Nicholas County, Shady Spring, Greater Beckley, and Van, along with various junior varsity teams. Teams in other pools will begin a playoff format in two weeks.

Previous PostHolly Brehm Named Softball All-American
Matt Digby

Matt Digby is the Sports Director at WOAY-TV. He joined the station in January 2015 – right in the middle of Big Atlantic Classic Week. Read More

Current Conditions

STORMWATCH Radar

Advertisement

News Archives

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK

X