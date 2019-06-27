Teams Taking Part in Beckley Summer League

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – As the three-week summer practice period continues for high school sports, several area boys basketball teams are taking the opportunity to play in the Beckley Summer League.

Wyoming East and Woodrow Wilson met on the court Wednesday night, with the Flying Eagles winning 76-67. Warriors head coach Derek Brooks and Flying Eagles senior Richard Law both say there are many positives to have the summer league included in the three-week session.

Also taking part in recent weeks are Independence, Nicholas County, Shady Spring, Greater Beckley, and Van, along with various junior varsity teams. Teams in other pools will begin a playoff format in two weeks.